Stabbing Takes Place at Fort Dodge’s Community Tap

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- One man was sent to the hospital after a fight at a Fort Dodge bar on Saturday.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers were called to the Unity Point Emergency Department at approximately 2:04 a.m. for a person who had been stabbed.

Officials were told that 24-year-old Yvenson Porfil had been brought to the hospital by friends after an altercation took place at the Community Tap at 2026 5th Avenue South.

Porfil suffered wounds to his upper torso, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 515-573-1426 or Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.