U.S. Department of Education Posts Multiple Tweets with Spelling Errors

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Department of Education is facing backlash after a series of Twitter errors on Sunday.
It started when the department’s official Twitter account sent a tweet with a W.E.B. Du Bois quote. The only problem was that Du Bois’ name was spelled incorrectly.
Shortly after the error, a new tweet was posted with the correct spelling.
The department then posted another tweet as an apology for the misspelling; however, the word “apologies” was misspelled in this tweet, which read, “Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo.” This post has since been deleted.
The department later corrected this typo, posting another message with the correct spelling.