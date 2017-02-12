U.S. Department of Education Posts Multiple Tweets with Spelling Errors

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Department of Education is facing backlash after a series of Twitter errors on Sunday.

It started when the department’s official Twitter account sent a tweet with a W.E.B. Du Bois quote. The only problem was that Du Bois’ name was spelled incorrectly.

Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

Shortly after the error, a new tweet was posted with the correct spelling.

"Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life." – W.E.B. Du Bois pic.twitter.com/hSg4R1rLHH — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

The department then posted another tweet as an apology for the misspelling; however, the word “apologies” was misspelled in this tweet, which read, “Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo.” This post has since been deleted.

The department later corrected this typo, posting another message with the correct spelling.