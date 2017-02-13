× Ames Neighborhood Works to Preserve Green Space at Former Edwards School

AMES, Iowa- In recent years the Edwards Neighborhood in West Ames has seen their school, the former Edwards School close. That has caused some concern in the neighborhood as the area has no other community park, other than the school property.

The School District has opened a new school also named Edwards at another location.

The fear was the area could be developed into a housing development, or condos, taking away the green space.

“It’s great to just be able to walk down the street on a nice day, our kids have a great place to run without worrying about cars,” said Ashley Keiser, of the Edwards Neighborhood Association. “There’s playground equipment especially as they grow older, it’s great to know that they have a place a safe place to go.”

The Neighborhood Association approached the Ames Community School District with their concern about trying to keep a green space for the neighborhood. The school district did listen, and has come up with a plan to tear down the old building, and then make it available to make into a City of Ames park.

“In order for the city to accept it is a park, it has to be clean and green,” said Dr. Tim Taylor, Ames Supt. of Schools. “The end result is they are going to raise some money to help us pay the cost.”

The neighbors are hoping to raise $250,000 to offset the cost of the demolition of the old building.

“This is a great neighborhood, a lot of families here great asset to the city of Ames, we just want to continue that,” said Joel Barbour of the Edwards Neighborhood Association. “We want to make sure that what happened to this property, doesn’t hurt the neighborhood, in fact helps make a stronger neighborhood.”

Taylor said he is optimistic this will be a win-win situation.

“We set a price of about $250,000 whether not they reach that goal, I don’t know that’s critical to our board,” said Taylor. “At the current time they’re doing a magnificent job from what I understand, raising some funds, every little bit is going to help us.”

The Edwards Neighborhood Association is asking for people to contribute to this effort 2 ways:

By check:

Ames Community Schools

Business Office

2005 24th St.

Ames, IA 50010

Note for the Edwards Park Site Project

Go Fund Me page