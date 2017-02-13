× Ames Police Catch Three Burglars in the Act

AMES, Iowa — Three men from Florida are facing burglary charges after police say they were seen driving away from the scene of the crime.

On Sunday morning an Ames Police officer spotted a car speeding away from Ames Racquet and Fitness Club. The officer also noticed broken windows in a number of cars in the parking lot. The officer radioed out a description of the car and its occupants. Moments later another officer spotted the vehicle near Highway 30 and Interstate 35 and started following them. During the pursuit officers say the men in the vehicle began throwing things out of the car. Those items turned out to be things stolen from cars at Ames Racquet and Fitness Club.

Iowa State Troopers took over the chase until the suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed. After a short foot chase they were arrested.

The three men taken into custody are:

Derrick Harmon, 27, of Hollywood, Florida

Ahmed Hall, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Denzel Sanon, 20, of Mirarmar, Florida

All three are charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree.