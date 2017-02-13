Apparent History of Violence in Alleged Des Moines Murder-Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In Des Moines' seventh homicide of the year, investigators say hindsight is 20/20.

Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek says, "When you start looking at an ongoing pattern of violence, there are times you can predict there is going to be future violence."

A 17-year-old boy called police on Monday morning saying his mother, Rasema Keco, had been stabbed in the neck by his father, Ekrem Keco.

Ekrem then fled the scene by car and crashed, killing himself.

Police say the couple did not live together, but according to family members, Ekrem often got physical with his wife. However, this behavior went unnoticed by police.

"It looks right now that it was unreported, but we got some information that was in fact occurring, but it doesn't look like it was ever reported to the police," Sgt. Parziek says.

Ekrem also was not allowed to contact his son due to a restraining order filed in February. Police reports show Ekrem went into his son's room and grabbed him around the neck and shoulders, pushing him to the ground and hurting his head, collarbone, and ankle. The boy told officers there was a pattern of violent behavior and that he and his mother were afraid. He mentioned his father was an alcoholic and would become violent when he drank.

Ekrem was charged with assault causing bodily injury. A similar incident happened in August of 2016.

Officials at the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence now wonder what more they could have done in these types of moments.

The group says the victim did the right thing in getting a restraining order for her son, but should not be shamed regarding why she did not get one for herself.

"There is no way of predicting how violent someone can get and what the repercussions could be to the person that they're harming," says Lindsay Pringel of the ICADV. "Control is essential. Its what keeps a person in the violent situation."