× Crash Ties Up Traffic on I-35/I-80 Near Douglas

URBANDALE, Iowa – A crash on I-35/80 Monday morning caused a major traffic mess for commuters.

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 a.m. about the accident near Douglas. Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department says a vehicle slowed because of the traffic and that caused a collision between a canister truck and a vehicle.

One person was injured in the crash but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Two lanes of southbound I-35/ westbound I-80 remain closed as crews work to clean the accident up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area of possible.