× Death Investigation Currently Underway in Wever

WEVER, Iowa — A press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says officials are currently investigating the death of one person in Wever.

Forty-seven-year-old James Merlin Nelson has been identified as the victim of the current investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the University of Iowa’s Decedent Care Unit.

No further details have been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.