× Drake Women Crack Top 25 for First Time in 15 Years

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Bulldog’s Women’s basketball team is back in the top 25 for the first time in a long time.

The Lady Bulldogs (20-4, 13-0) were ranked 25th in the nation in the Associated Press poll released on Monday. It’s the first time a Drake women’s team has been ranked since December 2001, when most of the members of the current team weren’t even in elementary school.

The Lady Bulldogs sit at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings. Their next game is this Friday at Indiana State.