Dubuque Candy Company Gets Sweet Recognition at Grammy Awards

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- While Adele was the big winner on stage at the 59th Grammys, an eastern Iowa company considers itself a big winner behind the scenes.

KWWL's Brad Hanson found out the role Betty Jane Candies played in Sunday night's awards, as the Dubuque-based company donated more than 250 bags of candies to go in swag bags at the Grammys.

"It's exciting for us because it's so exciting for our fans. We get a lot of feedback from these types of things on social media, and people email us through our website, too, saying it's really cool that something from Dubuque, Iowa, is going to be in an event that's nationally televised," said Drew Siegert, president of the candy company.

This year, stars attending the show received bags of Betty's Bites and Gremlin Snackers.

This isn't the company's first brush with fame; in 2013 it was featured in a gift bag at the Emmys, and the Academy Awards in 2014. However, neither of these experiences were as big as the Grammys.

"I've been told by the company that puts this on that the Grammy Awards is the biggest bang for your buck gift bag," said Siegert. "If somebody is going to give you a shoutout on social media or something, or be seen in a picture with it, the best chance is the Grammy Awards ones."

A Grammy swag bag is worth about $30,000, and the retail price of the two bags of Betty Jane Candies treats that went in each is approximately $24.