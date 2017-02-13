× ESPN Broadcast Team Names Hilton Food Best in the Big 12

AMES, Iowa- Lost amid the weekend celebration for Cyclone fans of a sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners in Men’s basketball, was some recognition of part of Hilton Magic, that doesn’t get much notice.

That is Hilton Concessions.

That’s like Clone Cone, Walking Taco, and Lotta-Pop Popcorn. One ESPN broadcast team has crowned Hilton as the Best in the Big 12.

ESPN announcers Bob Wischusen and Fran Fraschilla spend a lot of time in arenas of the Big12 during basketball season. They get to sample to cuisine of the Big 12.

On Saturday they taped a segment before the game showing them loading up on Walking Tacos and sucking down a Clone Cone. Fraschilla called Hilton’s food “The Best of the Big 12.”

“The walking taco that’s genius,” said Wischusen. “That’s like splitting the atom as far as I’m concerned what they’ve done here at Hilton.”

Fraschilla compared the food at Hilton to the Iowa State Fair. Fraschilla doned a napkin and ate White Chocolate Lotta-Pop Popcorn while on the air, on camera, talking about the game.

For the makers of Lotta-Pop Popcorn in Ankeny it was an unexpected endorsement.

“It was really neat, it’s a fantastic opportunity for us, doesn’t happen very often,” said Arlie Brandmeyer, owner of Lotta-Pop. “We have a great product and we’re glad he liked it.”

“Dad started in 1969 with we mainly farmed at the beginning, ‘ said Brandmeyer. “We downsized the farm, now do a lot of events so we do downtown farmers markets Iowa State athletics Drake Athletics, and Iowa Speedway.

Brandmeyer grows the popcorn he sells on a 70 acre farm near Ankeny. He has found popcorn to be popular not only at sporting events, but also corporate gifts, and now it’s served more and more at weddings.