Fort Dodge Man Sentenced After Violating Sex Offender Registry Requirements

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man has been sentenced for violating his sex offender registry requirements.

The Webster County Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Michael Patton was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for failing to provide accurate information regarding the location of his residence.

Patton was required to provide the Webster County Sheriff with the address of his current residence and had five days to update that information following any change. He admitted to not residing at the residence provided and did not update the address as required in September of 2016.

Patton will serve five years in the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.