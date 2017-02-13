× Mason City Man Sentenced After “Punching and Kicking” Girlfriend

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — According to the Webster County Attorney’s Office, a Mason City man has been sentenced in an assault that took place in December.

Officials say 42-year-old Jamin Jerel Pierce pled guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury on January 17, 2017. He admitted to assaulting a woman he was dating by “pushing her to the ground and punching and kicking her,” as the release states.

Webster County Attorney Jennifer Benson said Pierce has a lengthy history of violence, but Pierce claimed the injuries in this case were accidental and requested he be sentenced to a halfway house instead of prison.

A judge sentenced Pierce to a maximum term of five years in prison at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.