Learn more about the state’s Medication Assisted Treatment program here.
Medication Assisted Treatment
-
Mystery Nurse Saves Stranger’s Life After Crash
-
New Ketamine Infusion Therapy Center Shows Positive Treatment Results
-
Find Your Polling Place
-
Many Seniors Forced to Move After Assisted Living Center Drops Services
-
Iowa Families Fight to Curb ‘Fail First’ Health Insurance Practice
-
-
Trouble in Toyland
-
Workshop Helps Cancer Survivors Manage Effects of Chemo Brain
-
New Solution Emerging to Ease Mental Health Treatment Problems in Iowa
-
Tax Incentives Key to Creating Economic Development
-
Former Newton Officer Enters Alcohol Treatment Program
-
-
Man Injured in Early Morning Stabbing
-
Track Santa and His Reindeer Live!
-
Secretary of State Paul Pate Discusses Recent Proposals