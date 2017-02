Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- NASA has chosen three potential landing sites for its next Mars rover mission.

The space agency is sending its next robot--the Mars 2020 Rover--to the red planet in July of 2020.

NASA narrowed down the list of possible landing sites down to three options, all of which share one similarity: they each used to contain water.

The rover's missions include searching for signs of past life on Mars and determining how dangerous it would be for humans to explore the planet.