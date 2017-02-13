× Nominations Open for Iowa’s ‘Best Burger’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The search for Iowa’s Best Burger is on. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council launched its quest to find the best beef burger Monday.

This is the eighth year the contest has been held and organizers need Iowans to help them find the tastiest burger in the state.

“There are three ways to nominate your favorite burger,” says Katie Olthoff, Director of Communications for the ICA. “We are accepting nominations online at www.iabeef.org; by texting BEEF to 313131, which will provide a link to the online voting page, or a paper nomination can be mailed to IBIC office.”

Nominated burgers must be a 100% beef burger served on a bun or bread product. All nominations need to be in by March 13th at 5:00 p.m. The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 20th and then the judges will take part in secret taste-tests to determine a winner. The 2017 Best Burger will be announced May 1st.

Last year’s Best Burger was from The Chuckwagon Restaurant in Adair.