One Dead in Polk County Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Monday morning.

Officials say deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of NE 108th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a white Ford pickup with a trailer upside down in the south bound ditch. Rescue crews tried to help the driver, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Runells Fire, Pleasant Hill Fire, and Life Flight all assisted in this incident.