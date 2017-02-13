Woman Killed in Stabbing, Man Dead After Suspect’s Vehicle Crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – One woman was found dead at a Des Moines home after police were called about a stabbing early Monday morning.

Officers were called to 1915 60th Street at 2:30 a.m. When they arrived they found an adult woman who was deceased.

Police were able to come up with a suspect vehicle description and a short time later the vehicle was spotted by Altoona police. The suspect fled and crashed on I-80 near Mitchellville. One male was found dead at the crash site.

The names of the victim of the stabbing and the suspect in the case have not been released by police. They expect to give out more information in the case later Monday morning.

This is the seventh homicide of 2017 in Des Moines.