Public Hearing Monday on Collective Bargaining Legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Monday, Iowa lawmakers will hear what the public thinks about a bill aimed at changing collective bargaining rights for public employees.

The Republican-backed measure would strip away nearly everything unions can negotiate for workers except for their pay.

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. inside Room 103 at the State Capitol.

If passed it could impact the lives of nearly 200-thousand public workers.

With republicans in control of the state senate and house…democrats feel it may not be stopped.