Sandyville Woman Arrested in Animal Neglect Case

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Lindsey Morrow, the woman accused of neglecting numerous dogs at her Sandyville property, has now been arrested.

Morrow, 41, is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $53,000 cash bond.

Her hearing originally set for this week has been postponed to February 22nd.

Morrow faces numerous charges including animal torture, fraudulent practice, animal neglect, and ongoing criminal conduct.