Scottish Study Shows Firstborn Children are Smarter than Younger Siblings

SCOTLAND — Firstborns may now have a real reason to brag to their siblings after a study shows they may be the smartest children in the family.

Researchers in Scotland tested 5,000 children every two years until they turned 14 years old. Firstborn children had higher IQ scores early as their first birthday and continued to perform better than their younger siblings.

Experts say parents gave all of their children the same emotional support, but tended to provide firstborns with more mental stimulation.