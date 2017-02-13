Singer Wears ‘Make America Great Again’ Dress to the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — One singer got political at the Grammys Sunday night by donning a “Make America Great Again” dress, complete with letters spelling out Trump’s name at the bottom.

Joy Villa walked out on the red carpet wearing a white coat before ripping it off to reveal the Donald Trump-inspired dress. Following the show, Villa posted about the dress on Instagram.

“Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t,” the post read. “Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always.”

As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the singer’s bold political statement:

#JoyVilla I'm buying her album, because freedom of speech goes both ways. Good job girl #TrumpDress beautiful 💃🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/xcjoAgdWZg — Penny (@theTruePreezy) February 13, 2017

Joy Villa's album sales EXPLODE 18,106,633% within hours of wearing the Make America Great Again dress at #GRAMMYs#JoyVilla pic.twitter.com/wwz4m3aYXj — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 13, 2017