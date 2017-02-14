× Branstad Hoping for More School Funding After Next Revenue Estimate

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Terry Branstad is hopeful Iowa schools will receive more of a funding increase that originally passed by the legislature earlier this session.

Branstad has signed off on a 1.1-percent increase in K through 12 funding. Democrats had wanted a 4-percent increase and the governor had advocated for a compromise at 2-percent.

Now, Branstad says he is hoping lawmakers will come up with more money for education before the end of the session.

“The legislature felt because they don’t know what is going to happen in the March revenue estimate, and based on what happened last year, they were leery of going to the level that I recommended. I understand that. I’m hopeful however, later this session, after the March revenue estimate they can provide more. They are talking about doing more with the school aid formula that could generate additional money,” said Branstad.

The governor says it is possible lawmakers could decide to change the formula for transportation and per pupil spending and that could allow them to spend more money on education for next year.