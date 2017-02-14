× California Evacuation Order Lifted

CALIFORNIA — Many Californians are finding relief on Tuesday night after the evacuation order regarding a water emergency is lifted.

Nearly 200,000 people living downstream of the Lake Oroville Dam were affected by the evacuation that was put in place when a portion of the main Lake Oroville spillway collapsed and an emergency spillway started eroding.

Officials now believe the lake is low enough to hold additional water from storms expected later in the week.