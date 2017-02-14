Chicago Cubs Head to Arizona for Spring Training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA, Arizona -- There may be another month of winter left in Iowa, but spring fever has hit Arizona.

The world champion Chicago Cubs are checking in and loosening up in Mesa for the start of spring training.

Anthony Rizzo, Javy Biaz, and other players are getting in some batting practice on Tuesday.

Manager Joe Madden and President Theo Epstein say it will be important to make sure players get rest but stay focused after a long postseason run and short off-season.

The Cubs' first game is Sunday, April 2nd at St. Louis, and the first home game is Monday, April 10th against the Dodgers.