Cold Temperature Can't Stop Dedicated Eastern Iowa Water Skiers From Hitting the Lake

DELHI, Iowa — The cold isn’t keeping people out of the water in eastern Iowa.

The weather is perfect for water-skiing in the town of Delhi, and a group of friends went out for a ride despite the temperatures being just above freezing.

The lake is finally at full capacity following a dam breech in 2010 that drained the water. For more than five years only a trickle of water flowed through the dry lake bed, but even at its worst the February skiers were on the water.

“We did some skiing behind the 4-wheeler when the lake was drained, so we got our fun out of it, but it’s definitely nice to have it full,” said Nate Tauke of Dyersville.