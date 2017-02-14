Don’t be Afraid to “Settle for Love” Online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Michigan -- Most people have heard of dating sites like E-Harmony, Match.com, and even Tinder, where people usually put their best foot forward to find a partner. But what if the secret to finding love is being up front with your not-so-great attributes?

FOX 17's Dana Chicklas found an app developed to focus on people's good and bad attributes to help find someone who will love both.

"You actually get to see unique things that people would never put on another site," says Settle for Love creator David Wheeler.

"My hair is fading fast, I have a bad sense of fashion, in fact, I only have one pair of jeans," reads part of Wheeler's example profile.

He created the app from home, and while some other large apps like Tinder have 26 million matches per day, Wheeler is working on growing Settle for Love's dating pool. In two years, approximately 10,000 people in every U.S. state and Canada have used the app.

"It sparks conversations and connections that you're not going to have on Tinder, or Match, or Plenty of Fish."

Wheeler says his inspiration came from bad dates stemming from other dating sites.

"I was chatting with a girl again for a few weeks, finally decided to go on a date. And I pulled up and she had a huge mansion and I'm driving my beat-up Dodge Stratus with duct tape on the bumper. And I remember her facial expression when she saw my car was just like 'wow, I'm wasting my time,'" he said.

Now, happily married and still driving his duct-taped car, Wheeler says Settle for Love is about being yourself online.

"That's what our site is all about, is trying to truly be yourself and be comfortable in your own skin, because somebody is going to love you for who you are," he said.

Wheeler says he plans to keep the app free, but will add additional paid features after more people sign up.