Engineer McCauley Honored in Iowa and Across the Country

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After suffering a heart attack on Friday and passing away the following day, 58-year-old Fire Engineer Douglas McCauley is being honored not only in Iowa, but also the the National Fallen Firefighters Association in Maryland.

A memorial was set up outside Fire Station 9 on Douglas Avenue, and a number of people have stopped by to leave cards and balloons to honor Engineer McCauley and support the entire department.

In Maryland, the flags were lowered to half staff as a tribute to the fallen engineer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday.