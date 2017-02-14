× Hatchet-Wielding Man Scuffles with Newton Police

NEWTON, Iowa – A hatchet-wielding Newton man remains in the Jasper County Jail after police arrested him last week.

Newton Police received several calls on Feb. 9th about a man carrying a long knife and who was standing in the street yelling. They checked out the areas the calls were referring to but each time the man had already left.

Around 5:15 p.m. police were called to the apartments at 400 N 2nd Ave. E on a report of a male, with something shiny in his hands, yelling and breaking things. When officers arrived they found 25-year-old Brian Callison walking northbound. He had a machete attached to his waist and was carrying a hatchet. Officers saw Callison hitting a utility pole with the hatchet

They approached him as he went to a house at 220 E 4th St. N and he told officers the pole looked like it was going to fall and he was trying to fix it.

Officers told Callison to remove the machete and put it down several times but he refused and advanced on an officer. He was taken to the ground but continued to resist. An officer suffered an injury to his knee during the scuffle.

Callison now faces charges of interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.