Iowa Supreme Court Hears Lottery Rigging Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — Attorneys for an Iowa man convicted of fraud for rigging Iowa Lottery computers so he could collect jackpot winnings took his case before the Iowa Supreme Court Monday night.

They are appealing Eddie Tipton’s conviction. He is the former Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association.

In 2015, a Polk County jury found him guilty of rigging the system to cash in on a multi-million dollar Hot Lotto jackpot.

Tipton’s attorney is challenging, among other things, the state’s evidence.

“There is absolutely zero evidence that anything about these computer that picked the numbers or the computer- one of the two- was in any way touched or tampered with in some way to change its functionality for the December 29, 2010 draw,” argued Dean Stowers.

Attorney for the state, Louis Sloven countered, saying “Eddie Tipton walks into this QuikTrip and buys these tickets, then the ticket disappears and he never comes forward with any information about it and then he lies about it to the DCI investigators when they show up.”

The court will issue a ruling on this case at a later date.

Tipton is also awaiting a second trial for charges of money laundering and ongoing criminal conduct.