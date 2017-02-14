Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Valentine’s Day is here. While it can be the most romantic day for some it can also be one of the most stressful too. To help alleviate that stress we found some unique, reasonably priced items for Valentine’s Day at Valley Junction.

“I think just keep it simple, truly,” says Jim Miller, executive director of Valley Junction. “I think people overthink it. There are people who just have no idea what to get and might over think it. Just keep it simple and I think it will work.”

Miller was our guide and he helped us find a few items to choose from so we’re not panicking last minute. By the way, Miller has the credentials. In addition to spending time in retail, he has been married for over 20 years, so he knows a thing or two about being romantic and his biggest piece of advice for “V-Day” shopper is you don’t have to break the bank.

“It doesn’t take a lot of money to find a good gift,” says Miller. “There are all kinds of presents for $20, $40. You can find something individualized for that.”

Below are Miller’s best bets for Valentine’s Day.

MoMere

Finchberry Soap $10.00 per bar

Victorian Wars: Pillows ($49.00), Mugs ($18.00)

Hinge

Custom Framed Signs: locally made hand lettered wooden and glass signs $25 and up

Jewelry: Inspired custom, mix and match pieces for $18-$36

Wines of Iowa

Eagles Landing Winery's Mi Amore: It’s a chocolate infused strawberry wine in a heart shaped bottle perfect for Valentine's Day, $20.

Fireside Winery's Crownfire: is a robust Cabernet blend perfect to pair with a Valentine's dinner for two, $20.

Artisan Gallery 218

Silk Scarves: Hand dyed and botanical printed with natural leaves: $30

Jewelry: Handmade wire wrapped Labradorite and Ammonite Pendants: $46 – $55