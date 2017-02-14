Navy Pier Visitors Find Love Above the Ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Valentine's Day may have a lot of people looking for love, but one group in Chicago is taking the challenge to new height, according to NBC's Leeann Trotter.

When people think of speed dating, a Ferris wheel is probably not usually what comes to mind. But people at Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel are now getting the chance to find love above the ground.

The Centennial Wheel opened to the public last May, and now people are able to ride the wheel during the winter thanks to new heated gondolas.

"What better way to host speed dating on the wheel to give local singles a chance at love?" said Navy Pier spokesperson Payal Patel.

Participants begin the evening mingling and enjoying drinks and appetizers at the pier's new craft cocktail bar. Then, they are paired up based on age and sexual orientation. Two couples are assigned to each gondola, and they switch after one full rotation around the wheel.

While there has definitely been some interest, so far more women than men have signed up.

"I wonder why, I mean, it's just cold feet, or what? I would've done it. I mean, men are fickle sometimes, but once they get here and see the beautiful ladies, they'll be alright I think," said Gregory Sherman.

Sherman and Stephanie Hart own the Brown Sugar Bakery at Navy Pier, and recently tied the knot in the Ferris wheel's VIP gondola.

"I like the thought of getting married in the air, there's just a lot that goes between us, like our relationship defies gravity, we're getting married in the air, it's just a lot of good things," said Hart.

Since the Centennial Wheel opened, there have been more than 50 proposals.