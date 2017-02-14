× No Jail Time for Mother & Daughter in Daycare Abuse Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother and daughter who pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges won’t spend any time behind bars.

Cindy Holt and Amanda Holt previously ran a licensed in-home daycare in Pleasant Hill. In August of last year a mother took her baby to the hospital for bite marks, saying the injuries happened at the Holt’s daycare.

Cindy Holt faced up to five years in jail and Amanda Holt faced two years.

Monday they got a chance to apologize to the families.

“I know that an apology will not take away the pain or the anxiety that your family has gone through. But please know from the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry for what happened,” Cindy Holt told the victim’s family.

Both women received a deferred judgement meaning they will each receive two years of probation.