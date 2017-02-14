Sign Up to Be a Match and Help Save a Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans signed up to help save lives on Tuesday by adding their names to the Be a Match registry.

Mercy Medical Center hosted a bone marrow registry drive for National Donor Day.

People who signed up swabbed their cheeks with a q-tip to test their tissue for potential matches.

Approximately 40 Iowans are called upon as matches from the registry each year. There are currently at least six Iowans--including two children--who do not have a matched donor in the registry.

Employees say there is a small chance people who register will actually be called in to donate, but if that does happen, it's a great chance to help save someone's life.

To learn how to register, visit join.bethematch.org/mercy.

Program Manager Colleen Reardon says if you are an organ donor you are not automatically signed up, so it is important to still register to Be a Match.