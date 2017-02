× Two Killed, One Injured in Benton County Fire

KEYSTONE, Iowa – An early morning house fire in Benton County has claimed the lives of two people.

KWWL reports the fire happened at a home on 16th Avenue in Keystone. Firefighters told the Waterloo news station that two men died in the fire. One woman was injured when she jumped from a second story window in order to escape the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.