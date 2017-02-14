Wild Rookie Delivers on an Unforgettable ‘Pink in the Rink Night’

DES MOINES - Every once in a while a rough sport like hockey can pull at your heart-strings. On a night dedicated to fighting breast cancer, Wild's rookie forward, Sam Anas netted a goal that his family will never forget.