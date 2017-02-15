× Ames Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Transgender Teen

NEVADA, Iowa — Nevada Police say an Ames man threatened to kill, brand and injure a local teenager who is transgender in voicemails left on a district phone.

65-year old Mondell Olson was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of First Degree Harassment. Police say he left two voicemails on a district phone and sent an inappropriate text message to a teacher in the district.

The messages were allegedly left by Olson on Friday, February 10th and Tuesday, February 14th. On Wednesday police executed a search warrant at Olson’s home and found the cell phone used to make the threatening messages.

Nevada Police and the Story County Sheriff’s Department are investigating whether or not Olson is connected to other reports of threats being directed at a Nevada student. More charges could possibly be filed.