Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, February 11

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a run of 145 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.26 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.49 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
40-50- $2.75
50-60- $2.45
60-70- $2.6250
70-80- $2.3250
80-90- $1.66
90-100- $1.79
100-110- $1.52
130-140- $1.46
The 60 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $115 to $190 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $115
45-60- $123
60-75- $180
75-90- $190