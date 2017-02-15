Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, February 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a run of 145 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.26 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.49 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

40-50- $2.75

50-60- $2.45

60-70- $2.6250

70-80- $2.3250

80-90- $1.66

90-100- $1.79

100-110- $1.52

130-140- $1.46

The 60 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $115 to $190 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $115

45-60- $123

60-75- $180

75-90- $190