Dual Meet Champions Crowned at State Wrestling Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first of four days of high school wrestling action has come to an end with the crowning of three new State Dual Meet Champions.

In 1A the Lisbon Lions knocked off Don Bosco-Gilbertville in the finals 45-36. Lisbon scored five falls in the championship round.

In 2A New Hampton Chickasaws knocked off Solon, 45-23, in the finals. The Chickasaws scored five falls and three major decisions in the final round.

In 3A the Southeast Polk Rams battered their way to another title. The Rams faced the Fort Dodge Dodgers in the final round, beating them 48-18. Fort Dodge knocked top-seeded West Des Moines Valley off in the semifinals.

The main event of the wrestling world in Iowa begins on Thursday morning with the State Wrestling Meet crowning individual champions. Channel 13 News will have scoring updates on every match of the tournament through the championships on Saturday at http://www.whotv.com .