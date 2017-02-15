Grassley Wants More Answers on Flynn and Trump Administration Leaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley and his Democratic counterpart on the Senate Judiciary Committee are asking the Trump Administration for more information about the Michael Flynn scandal.

Flynn resigned on Monday as Trump's National Security Adviser after less than one month on the job. The sudden resignation comes after the revelation that Flynn met with Russian officials before President Trump took office, then lied to Vice President Trump about the nature of his conversation. Flynn has said he did not promise Russian officials that Trump would roll back sanctions against them. Had he done that he may have violated federal law by negotiating with a foreign power.

On Wednesday Senator Grassley and Senator Dianne Feinstein, Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey asking to be briefed about Flynn's conversations and the investigation into his actions. They also want to know how information about Flynn is being leaked to the media and whether or not federal laws are being broken.

Senator Grassley says the last three weeks have seen a number of things that "can not be tolerated" coming out of the Trump administration.