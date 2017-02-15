Idaho Man’s Pet Squirrel Goes ‘Nuts’ on Burglar

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Many homeowners have dogs for protection, but an Idaho man’s unusual pet proved to be just as effective when fending off a burglar.

Adam Pearl walked into his home on Tuesday and quickly realized something was wrong, KIVI-TV reports.

“I came in the front door and I saw snow prints out in the front driveway going to the back of the house so I thought something was awry because no one usually goes through the yard,” Pearl said.

Pearl’s pet squirrel, Joey, greeted him at the door. Pearl then noticed several doors were open inside the home and realized someone had been trying to get into his gun safe.

“And I started looking at it and saw the scratches that are around the locking area. At that point I knew somebody was definitely in here messing around,” Pearl said.

Pearl called police and an officer responded to the home. The officer returned a few hours later with some of Pearl’s stolen belongings and some surprising news.

While the officer was questioning the suspect, she noticed he had scratches on his hands.

“She asked him ‘Did you get that from the squirrel?’ and he says, ‘Yeah damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left,'” Pearl said.

Joey is being hailed as a hero, and he was rewarded with his favorite treat — Whoppers malted milk balls.