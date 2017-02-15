× Iowa DNR Confirms First ‘Fisher’ Spotted in Iowa Since 1800s

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa – An animal not confirmed to have been seen in Iowa since the 1800s has weaseled its way back into the state.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a trail camera photo taken in northeast Iowa has confirmed the presence of a fisher. The member of the weasel family was captured on camera in Allamakee County in November.

The Iowa DNR shared the photo of the fisher on its Facebook page. They say though they’ve received reports of sightings of fishers in Iowa, this is the first documented fisher in the state in about 150 years.

The DNR says it’s likely the fisher came from southeast Minnesota.

The fisher is known for being a fierce carnivore and officials say it has few predators, outside of humans. If you come across a fisher, the DNR advises keeping your distance and not disturbing them.