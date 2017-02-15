Iowa Leads the Nation in Bad Bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More than 55,000 bridges in America have been deemed structurally deficient, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's analysis of transportation department data. Iowa has the most bridges in poor shape, according to the new report. The report from the ARTBA says “of the 24,184 bridges in Iowa, 4,968, or 21%, are classified as structurally deficient. This means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in “poor” or worse condition.” The report also says the state has identified needed repairs on nearly 15,000 bridges, which the state estimates will cost $7 million.