Iowa State Penitentiary Warden Makes History

FORT MADISON, Iowa — It took nearly 180 years but Iowa’s maximum security prison finally has it first female warden.

Patti Wachtendorf took over the job earlier this year. She was hired by the Department of Corrections in 1983 and most recently served as the warden at the Mitchellville Women’s Prison.

Wachtendorf says this is a job she’s wanted since grade school.

“This was my high school scrapbook I kept. I designed my own prison,” she told a reporter.

Wachtendorf grew up on a farm in Carthage, Illinois. It’s just 30-miles away from the Fort Madison prison.