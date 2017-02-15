× Iowa Vietnam Veterans Thanked For Service in Formal Ceremony

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- Vietnam era veterans were invited to be recognized for their service now some 50 years ago. A ceremony was held at the Iowa Veterans Home here.

Nationally there is an effort to make sure all Vietnam veterans are given recognition.

We do these ceremonies every time we get veterans together, “ said Iowa Commission of Veteran Affair Chairman, Dan Gammon. “We want to make sure all our Vietnam Veterans are recognized for their service.”

Vietnam veterans walked or came in wheel chairs to go through a line of officials from various veteran programs to thank them personally, and present each a service pin.

“If you think back to the time , we didn’t do a good job of that, that’s the main reason we are trying to make sure they get recognized and thanked for their service in Viet Nam.”

Gammon said there will be an opportunity for members of the public to shake the hand of Vietnam Veterans.

“I’d say come to our may 5th event Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, south of the capitol at the Vietnam Wall,” said Gammon. “That’s our annual event where we recognize Vietnam Veterans..and this year we’re going to be recognizing a new name to the wall.”

The Iowa Veterans Home is also working to help Viet Nam Veterans get the benefits they have coming to them. If you contact the Iowa Veterans Home they can arrange an appointment with visiting VA representatives.