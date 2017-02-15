ISU Student Government Resolution Stops Short of “Sanctuary Campus”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, IOWA -- The Iowa State Student Government debated for two hours on a resolution that would show university support for DACA and undocumented students on campus but stopped just short on their original willingness to be declared a "Sanctuary Campus."

Members passed the resolution with 27 yes votes, one no vote and one member abstaining. They did however replace the term "sanctuary campus" with recommending that the university and President Steven Leath do everything in their power to the fullest extent legally in protecting DACA students and undocumented students. Those in support, feel by doing so, they do not encourage illegal activity on campus. Students were concerned about the loss of federal funding to the university if President Donald Trump's executive order were to become law and they were labeled a sanctuary campus.

Despite the change in terminology, the resolution still reads that it opposes House Bill 265, now in the Iowa Legislature, which would prohibit state universities from limiting the enforcement of any federal immigration law.

The vote only recommends that the university take this stance. It now goes to President Steven Leath and the Board of Regents.