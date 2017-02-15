Memorial Services Begin for Fallen Des Moines Firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Wednesday family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered to say goodbye to Douglas McCauley.

The 29-year veteran of the Des Moines Fire Department passed away Saturday at the age of 58. McCauley suffered apparent cardiac arrest while on the job on Friday. He was taken off life support the following day.

On Wednesday evening a visitation for McCauley was held at Merle Hay Funeral Home in Des Moines. His helmet and coat sat on a fire truck draped with a black cloth outside.

Funeral services for McCauley will take place Thursday. Services will be held at First Assembly Church on Merle Hay Road followed by burial at Carlisle Cemetery.

Channel 13 News will stream coverage of McCauley's funeral at http://www.whotv.com.

McCauley is survived by his two sons.