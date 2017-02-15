New Waukee Gym Lets All Ages Workout Like the Pros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- At D1 Sports in Waukee, you can train like a pro athlete no matter what your fitness level is. The new training facility inside Sportsplex West, and has professional coaches facilitating unique programs including strength, agility, cardio, weight loss, injury prevention, boot camps and combine cycles.

We checked out the strength class last week, with people of all ages and abilities. There are classes aimed at kids as young as 7, all the way through high school and college, and programs for adults.

D1 will host its Grand Opening and Athlete Experience Event on Saturday, February 18th, in Waukee.

The event is open to the public and features two free workouts led by D1 Co-Owner and former NFL Running Back Fred Jackson. A Scholastic session (ages 7-18) will be offered from 9:00-10:00AM and an Adult session (ages 18+) will be from 10:30-11:30AM.

For more information, visit: www.d1sportstraining.com/desmoines