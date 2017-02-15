Police Seeking Vehicle of Potential Witness in Weekend Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are hoping new surveillance images can help them find people that may have witnessed something that could lead them to solve a weekend murder.

Thirty-three-year-old Adriel Ward was shot Saturday night. He later died at the hospital. The incident began as what appeared to be a routine accident when a car hit a utility pole along Delaware Avenue – but then police determined Ward had been shot before the crash.

Police say images of a vehicle taken from a surveillance camera may be the missing puzzle piece in solving the case. They say the people inside the vehicle may have seen what led up to the death of the victim.

The white vehicle was southbound on Delaware Avenue approaching Easton Boulevard at 9:31 Saturday night.

Police are asking the people inside the car to come forward and talk with them.

If you have any information on the case contact police.