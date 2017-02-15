× Stalling and Tension As Charged Debate Drags into a Second Day

DES MOINES, Iowa–Statehouse Democrats worked again Wednesday to drag out debate on a controversial bill that would dramatically change the rights of an estimated 184,000 public workers to negotiate issues like health care, equipment, overtime and holidays.

Debate started in both the house and senate Tuesday night. Democrats have been loading that debate with numerous amendments, even though they know little to none of those amendment will actually change the final version of the bill. The plan pushed by Republicans, who hold the majorities in both chambers, rewrites the state’s collective bargaining laws that have been in place since 1974.

It is much harder for Republicans to vote away your rights in front of a public audience. Join us at the Capitol and help #saveiaworkers — Joe Bolkcom (@JoeBolkcom) February 15, 2017

If you are in the Des Moines area we invite you to join us in the Senate Chamber to watch the debate. — Joe Bolkcom (@JoeBolkcom) February 15, 2017

Republicans are trying to ram this bill through again today. Our plan is to delay this bad legislation as long as possible to #SaveIaWorkers — Joe Bolkcom (@JoeBolkcom) February 15, 2017

Democrats argue the changes will force financial hardship on public workers, make their workplace less safe and discourage employees from working in government jobs. Republicans contend the bill will save taxpayers money by forcing public workers to pay more toward their health care, make it easier to fire poorly performing workers and reward well-performing employees.

Debate drama: Rep Brown-Powers calls out Rep Pettingill for laughing during her remarks pic.twitter.com/k4ir5P9hg3 — Dave Price (@idaveprice) February 15, 2017

Wednesday’s early debate showed the tension of the debate. Representative Timi Brown-Powers, a Waterloo Democrat, called out Representative Dawn Pettingill, a Mount Auburn Republican, for “laughing” during her remarks about the hardships collective bargaining changes will bring to workers. Pettingill did not immediately respond to Brown-Powers’ complaint.