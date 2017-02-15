× State Dual Wrestling Tournament Begins

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wrestlers and fans are flooding downtown Des Moines as state tournament time arrives.

Wednesday morning the State Dual Team Tournament begins at Wells Fargo Arena. That pits full teams together as they battle to advance in the bracket and win the Dual Team title. The finals are being held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The individual tournament starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. Weight class champions will be crowned Saturday night.

Each year, the tournament brings thousands of athletes, coaches, parents, and fans to the metro.